Who's next? Leaders to discuss next Commonwealth head

Leader of Commonwealth countries arrive and walk past the round tower at Windsor Castle for the the second day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government
Leaders of Commonwealth nation arrive for their CHOGM meeting at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Friday April 20, 2018. Leaders from left, Sierr
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, second left takes a picture on his smart phone as Britain's Theresa May third right looks back as Commonwealth
The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, left, talks to the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they arrive for the the second day of t
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sips on a drink as she delivers a speech at a dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, during the Commonwealth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech during a dinner she hosted at Buckingham Palace in the week of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Mee
LONDON (AP) — Commonwealth leaders are meeting at Windsor Castle, where they are set to discuss whether Prince Charles should succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as head of the 53-nation alliance.
The queen has headed the association of Britain and its former colonies throughout her 66-year reign, but the position is not hereditary.
The 91-year-old monarch has said she hopes her son and heir will succeed her. The decision will be taken collectively by Commonwealth heads of government, who are meeting Friday at the royal residence.
The British government has backed Charles, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he agrees "very much" with the queen's wishes.
This week's Commonwealth summit has been overshadowed by a scandal over the treatment by U.K. immigration authorities of some long-term residents from the Caribbean.