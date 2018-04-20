South Sudan says military chief has died during Egypt visit

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan says its military chief has died during a visit to Egypt.

Gen. James Ajongo had taken over the role a year ago after Paul Malong was fired and put under house arrest.

The death comes ahead of a new round of peace talks expected in May as a regional bloc seeks an end to the country's five-year civil war.

Conflict analysts say the death will put pressure on South Sudan President Salva Kiir to make critical decisions regarding his fragile ruling coalition.

Alan Boswell, a South Sudan analyst for Small Arms Survey, says Kiir has pushed out former allies in recent months as he "concentrates power in fewer and fewer hands."