Singapore SBS Transit deepens ties with Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Singapore rail operator, SBS Transit, has deepened the strong ties it already holds with the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) and Metro Consulting Service Ltd (MCS).

SBS Transit has signed an official agreement with these two Taiwanese firms to help improve its engineering and maintenance capabilities. SBS Transit is working towards the 1,000,000 train-km Mean Kilometer Between Failures (MKBF) target, an aim set for the Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in July 2017.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) allows the three organizations to leverage on each other's capabilities and past experiences in operations and maintenance. This will be done through mutual network exchanges, study visits, training and sharing of best practices. The agreement was signed by SBS Transit Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gan Juay Kiat, President of TRTC, Mr B.C. Yen and President of MCS, Mr Ying-Chung Chuie, states SBS Transit.

Singapore SMRT Corporation engaged a TRTC team last year to review its maintenance operations after a flooding incident. The incident caused a 14-hour shutdown of a section of the Singapore MRT line.