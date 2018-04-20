Martin slams helps Tigers send Orioles to 6th straight loss

DETROIT (AP) — The rebuilt Detroit Tigers dominated the Baltimore Orioles.

Leonys Martin hit his first big league grand slam, Jeimer Candelario had four hits and three RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers beat Baltimore 13-8 Thursday to extend the Orioles' losing streak to six.

Not bad for a team going with youth following the departures of Justin Verlander, Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez.

"When we got to spring training, we knew that people didn't recognize our names," said Martin, who signed as a free agent. "That made it easy for them to think we were going to be bad, but we think we are pretty good players."

Detroit has swept two of its first five series and is off to a 7-9 start.

"We've swept two, but don't forget we've also been swept twice," new manager Ron Gardenhire said. "Today was fun, but there are going to be a lot of ups and downs ahead.."

Baltimore went 0-6 on a trip to Boston and Detroit. The Orioles have lost eight of nine.

"I'd hate to be a football team, where we'd have to wait for a week before playing our next game," manager Buck Showalter said. "We have to keep going."

Manny Machado homered twice and drove in four runs for Baltimore, and Chris Davis hit his second home run.

Jordan Zimmermann (1-0) gave up four runs, seven hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

"I felt good, other than the first two homers," Zimmermann said. "I threw Davis a fastball that leaked back over the plate, and Machado hit a slider that I didn't get out far enough."

Alex Cobb (0-2) gave up seven runs — five earned — and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. Cobb, who didn't sign until March 21, has a 15.43 ERA after two starts for Baltimore, allowing 20 hits in seven innings.

"This is tough, because I feel like I'm still a little behind where everyone else is," he said. "I came here and now I'm putting them behind the 8-ball."

Victor Martinez hit an RBI single in the first, but Davis put Baltimore ahead with a two-run homer in the second, his sixth hit and fourth homer in 10 career at-bats against Zimmermann.

Detroit went ahead for good with four runs in the bottom half after third baseman Tim Beckham's throwing error allowed James McCann to reach base leading off. Jose Iglesias hit a two-run triple, Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single and Nick Castellanos a run-scoring groundout.

Machado's homer in the third cut Baltimore's deficit to 5-2, but Candelario's two-run homer extended the lead to 7-2 in the bottom half. Martin homered off Mike Wright Jr. in a five-run fifth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: Luis Sardinas went 1-7 with a homer in the series. Sardinas was called up on Tuesday to fill in at second base while Jonathan Schoop recovers from an oblique strain.

Tigers: Zimmermann was pitching for the first time since being hit in the jaw by a Jason Kipnis line drive on April 11 in Cleveland.

"There were a couple hard-hit balls early in the game where it crossed my mind - thinking about how bad that could have been - but once I got further into the game, I forgot about it," Zimmermann said.

ROSTER MOVE

Detroit optioned LHP Chad Bell to Triple-A Toledo after he allowed two runs and three hits in 1 2/3 innings. The Tigers will fill the roster spot Friday and also add a 26th man.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Baltimore opens a four-game series against visiting Cleveland. RHP Dylan Bundy (0-2, 1.40) is to face RHP Trevor Bauer (1-1, 2.25).

Tigers: Detroit RHP Michael Fulmer (1-2, 3.86) and LHP Daniel Norris (0-1, 7.11) are to start in a day-night doubleheader against Kansas City, which goes with RHP Jakob Junis (2-1, 1.93) and RHP Jason Hammel (0-1, 3.86).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball