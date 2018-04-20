Lawyers for Russian player say FIFA ends anti-doping case

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawyers for Russia defender Ruslan Kambolov say FIFA has closed an investigation into suspected doping, eight weeks before the World Cup begins.

Moscow-based law firm Sila says FIFA terminated the case Thursday because of a "lack of evidence of such violations."

FIFA did not immediately confirm the details.

FIFA opened Kambolov's case after the World Anti-Doping Agency provided evidence of suspected Russian doping, including from investigator Richard McLaren and whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the former Moscow laboratory director.

WADA has pledged to consider appeals against sports governing bodies which drop Russian cases without sanctions.

Kambolov, a 28-year-old defender with Rubin Kazan, has played twice for Russia and was an unused squad member at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

FIFA has declined to say how many Russian players it is investigating.