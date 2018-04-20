Taiwan urges quick arrest in assault of national in Malaysia

Taipei (CNA) - Taiwan has demanded the quick conclusion of an investigation by Malaysian police into the attempted robbery of a Taiwanese woman in Kuala Lumpur Wednesday that resulted in her being seriously injured, a spokesman for the the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

According to Andrew Lee, Taiwan's representative office in Malaysia made the request as the woman's family arrived in Kuala Lumpur Thursday.

The woman, identified only by her surname Liu, 55, suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage and underwent an emergency operation Wednesday, Lee told CNA, adding that the representative office will keep a close eye on developments, while offering the victim and her family any help they might need.

According to Malaysian media reports, Liu was attacked by a man on a motorcycle who attempted to grab her bag near the Jamek Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

However, when the attempted robbery failed, the man fled the scene causing Liu to fall in the confusion, at which point she hit her head on a rock in the road.

Liu, who suffered a 4-centimeter laceration to the right side of her head, was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance called by passersby.

Liu, who was intubated and remains unconscious, is still in a critical condition, according to Malaysian police.

The identity of the robber has yet to be determined as images of the suspect and license plate of the bike were only captured by surveillance cameras from a distance and are blurry, said Malaysian police who promised to do everything possible to identify and arrest the culprit as soon as possible. (By Kuay Chau-churh, Elaine Hou and Flor Wang)