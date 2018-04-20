  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/20 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 2 .889
Toronto 12 6 .667 4
New York 9 8 .529
Tampa Bay 5 13 .278 11
Baltimore 5 14 .263 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 5 .615
Cleveland 9 7 .563 ½
Detroit 7 9 .438
Chicago 4 11 .267 5
Kansas City 3 13 .188
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 6 .684
Houston 13 7 .650 ½
Seattle 9 8 .529 3
Oakland 9 10 .474 4
Texas 7 13 .350

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 2

Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 14 innings

Toronto 15, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 16 innings

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 7, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 13, Baltimore 8

Houston 9, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

Boston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-3), 10:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Fiers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Texas (Colon 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 2-0), 9:07 p.m.