Basque militant group ETA: 'We really are sorry'

MADRID (AP) — Basque militant group ETA says it is sorry for the pain that its armed campaign for Basque independence has caused, and vows not to return to violence.

In a statement published on Friday by Basque newspapers Beria and Gara, ETA acknowledges "its direct responsibility in causing pain during its armed trajectory, as well as its commitment to finally overcome the consequences of the conflict and to not fall into its repetition."

"We really are sorry," the statement adds.

ETA, which killed more than 800 people including police, politicians and entrepreneurs, will be announcing its final dissolution early next month, Basque regional broadcaster ETB reported this week.

After more than four decades of car bomb attacks, shootings and kidnappings, the group gave up its violent campaign in 2011 and disarmed itself one year ago.