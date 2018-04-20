Romania: leaders row about relocating embassy to Jerusalem

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leader of Romania's ruling party says the country plans to move its embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem, but the president says the decision is premature.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the Social Democratic Party, said in a television interview Thursday that the government had decided to move the embassy from Tel Aviv.

However, President Klaus Iohannis, who is in charge of Romania's foreign policy, said Friday he hadn't been informed and that the decision lacked "a solid... base."

Iohannis said such a decision could be made "after a deep analysis which takes into consideration all the foreign policy consequences and implications"

He called for a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a "two-state solution."