Vietnam Int'l Fashion Week kicks off including brands from Taiwan

Brands from Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, Israel, Italy and France joined the event

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/20 15:02

Image from VNIFW Facebook Page

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Vietnam's International Fashion Week started Thursday, April 19, and will continue through April 22, featuring designers from around the world including Taiwan, Singapore, Israel, Italy and France. 

Trang Le, the founder of the week, said the theme of the event "East meets West" was to create a common platform for domestic and international brands and designers to meet, exchange and promote cultural connectivity, as reported by local news Vnanet.

“The dream of a fashion industry in Vietnam is nearing as we have leading fashion brands and some world-renowned designers are present at the fashion week,” said Trang Le, as quoted by the local media report. 

Images from Vietnam International Fashion Week Facebook page: VNIFW
Vietnam International Fashion Week 2018
fashion industry
Fashion Week
Taiwan Fashion Industry

