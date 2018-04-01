Jackie Chan rumored to have bought late Taiwan tycoon’s private plane

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan (成龍) bought the private plane of late Evergreen Group (長榮集團) founder Chang Yung-fa (張榮發), according to an unconfirmed report by the Chinese-language Apple Daily.

Chang, who died two years ago, reportedly bought the aircraft in 2003 for US$55 million (NT$1.8 billion at the time) and spent a further US$10 million (NT$300 million) on its redecoration.

The group’s Evergreen Airways (EVA) was only willing to confirm it had sold the plane in late March, but did not reveal the price and the identity of the buyer, the Apple Daily reported.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-7BC, bore the code “N888YF,” with the letter N meaning it had been registered in the United States, while YF was the abbreviation of Chang’s given name, according to the newspaper.

After the tycoon bought it, he had it flown to Germany where a specialized design company spent one year handling its redecoration.

The Apple Daily wrote that Evergreen management had decided to sell the aircraft because it had been rarely used since Chang’s death, while requiring high maintenance fees.

As to Jackie Chan, online information shows him having bought at least two Legacy jets from Brazilian manufacturer Embraer.