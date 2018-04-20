Judge to hear arguments about delaying Stormy Daniels case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump's lawyer is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president

U.S. District Judge James Otero will hold a hearing Friday morning in Stormy Daniels' case in Los Angeles.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election so she can discuss the alleged relationship, which Trump denies.

She argues it isn't valid because Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed it, but the president did not.

Cohen asked to delay the civil case after FBI agents raided his office and residence seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement. Federal prosecutors are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings.

Daniels' attorney has objected to the delay.