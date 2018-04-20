|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|17
|64
|22
|25
|.391
|MSmith TB
|16
|51
|6
|19
|.373
|Mauer Min
|12
|44
|6
|16
|.364
|Moustakas KC
|16
|66
|10
|23
|.348
|Lowrie Oak
|19
|81
|11
|28
|.346
|Altuve Hou
|20
|79
|10
|27
|.342
|Cano Sea
|17
|56
|13
|19
|.339
|Judge NYY
|17
|62
|16
|21
|.339
|JMartinez Bos
|17
|68
|13
|23
|.338
|MMachado Bal
|19
|77
|10
|26
|.338
|Home Runs
Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Betts, Boston, 6; 7 tied at 5.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Gregorius, New York, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; JMartinez, Boston, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; 4 tied at 14.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.