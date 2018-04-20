AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, April 20

thru 22, Monte Carlo — tennis, ATP, Monte Carlo Masters.

thru 22, Rabat, Morocco — golf, European Tour, Hassan II Trophy.

thru 22, San Antonio — golf, US PGA Tour, Texas Open.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Highlanders, New South Wales vs. Lions.

SATURDAY, April 21

Madrid — football, Copa del Rey final: Barcelona vs. Sevilla.

thru 22, various sites — tennis, WTA, Fed Cup semifinals: Germany vs. Czech Republic, France vs. United States.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Sunwolves, Queensland vs. Chiefs, Bulls vs. Melbourne, Sharks vs. Stormers.

Belfast, Northern Ireland — boxing, Carl Frampton vs. Nonito Donaire for interim WBO featherweight title; Zolani Tete vs. Omar Narvaez for Tete's WBO bantamweight title.

New York — boxing, Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno Jr. for interim WBC middleweight title; Gervonta Davis vs. Jesus Cuellar for vacant WBA junior lightweight title.

SUNDAY, April 22

London — athletics, London Marathon.

Belgium — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Birmingham, Alabama — auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama.

Austin, Texas — motorcycling, Texas MotoGP.

Canberra, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby, ACT vs. Jaguares.

MONDAY, April 23

thru 29, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, WTA, Porsche GP.

thru 29, Istanbul — tennis, WTA, Istanbul Cup.

thru 29, Budapest, Hungary — tennis, ATP, Hungarian Open.

thru 29, Barcelona, Spain — tennis, ATP, Barcelona Open.

TUESDAY, April 24

Liverpool, England — football, Champions League semifinal: Liverpool vs. Roma.

thru 29, Switzerland — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de Romandie.

WEDNESDAY, April 25

Munich — football, Champions League semifinal: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid.

THURSDAY, April 26

thru 29, Beijing — golf, European Tour, China Open.

thru 29, Avondale, Louisiana — golf, US PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Europe — football, Europa League semifinals: Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid, Marseille vs. Salzburg.

thru May 6, Halmstad, Sweden — table tennis, world championships.

FRIDAY, April 27

New Zealand, South Africa — Hurricanes vs. Sunwolves, Stormers vs. Melbourne.

SATURDAY, April 28

thru 29, Singapore — rugby, world series, Singapore Sevens.

Bermuda — triathlon, world series.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Brisbane vs. Lions, Blues vs. Jaguares, ACT vs. Crusaders, Bulls vs. Highlanders.

Philadelphia — boxing, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Isaac Dogboe for Magdaleno's WBO junior featherweight title.

SUNDAY, April 29

Baku, Azerbaijan — auto racing, F1, European GP.