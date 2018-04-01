Philippines Stock Exchange plummets to year low 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) dropped110.89 points April 19, falling about 1.24 percent.

Yesterday marked the lowest close of the PSEi in a single day since around a year ago, on April 27, 2017.

The Index fell by around 3.3 percent during intraday trade but managed to make up some of the losses thanks to bargain hunters at the end of the day, according to Inquirer.net.



(Image from Inquirer.net)

An equity trader at Timson Securities Inc. predicts that investors moved money in anticipation of a rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve while Harry Liu, president of Summit Securities Inc., speculates the market fell drastically due to growing uncertainties about a trade war between the US and China.

The World Bank recently issued warnings of an overheating risk regarding the rising prices of chicken and rice in the Philippines, with inflation likely to show further increases, reported Inquirer.net.