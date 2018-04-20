  1. Home
Mom who lost pink house, court case hopes for box office win

By JESSICA GRESKO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/20 13:44

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court case that involved a Connecticut woman and her little pink house is now a movie.

When Susetto Kelo took her case to the high court in 2005, all the divorced mother of five grown sons wanted was to get to stay in her little pink house in New London. The city was trying to force her out to make way for development, and Kelo didn't want to go. The court ruled against her.

Now, however, Kelo's story has been turned into a movie. "Little Pink House" opens Friday in limited nationwide release.

It's a movie she and others hope will get people to think about the government's power to take private property for public use. Governments can use that power as long as they fairly compensate owners.