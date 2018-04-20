Public viewing of former first lady Barbara Bush to begin

HOUSTON (AP) — As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady at a viewing.

Bush's body will lie in repose from noon to midnight Friday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road in Houston, the nation's largest Episcopal church. The public must go to the Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway Drive to park and pass through security. The parking lots can be entered from Voss Road.

Metro is providing shuttles to and from St. Martin's. The parking lot at Second Baptist will open at 10 a.m., and shuttles will start running at 11:30 a.m.

A by-invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Saturday at St. Martin's.

Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.