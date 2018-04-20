AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, April 18, 2018, file photo, a South Korean soldier stands outside of the Peace House, the venue for the planned summit between Sout
A South Korean soldier stands outside Peace House in the Demilitarized Zone, the venue for the summit next week between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Flowers were planted in the shape of the Korean Peninsula on the lawn of Seoul Plaza in South Korea's capital to wish for a successful summit.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen boarded a navy destroyer to review military drills her country held off its coast, days before Chinese helicopters conducted a live-fire exercise off China's southeast coast.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte joked to photographers while holding a rifle presented to him by the outgoing national police chief. Duterte told the crowd he will not stop his so-called war on drugs until his last day in office.
At a protest in Bangalore, India, a woman holds a candle and placard seeking an end to sexual violence against women. The outrage was triggered by the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir and the abduction and rape of a teenage girl in northern India.
