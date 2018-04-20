US senator advocates for Taiwan to join WHO against China's bullying

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - On Thursday two U.S. senators proposed drafting a bill to help Taiwan regain its observer status in the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of the annual global assembly May 21-26.

A Taiwan representative in the U.S. expressed thanks to U.S. lawmakers for their support of Taiwan's initiative to join the specialized agency of the United Nations in a written statement.

Earlier that day, 19 medical organizations called an international news conference in Taipei to emphasize the country's case for participation as Taiwan's invitation to the World Health Assembly (WHA) is looking less and less likely due to pressure from China. The WHA is a forum and a decision-making body of WHO, attended by delegations from all WHO member states.

Taiwan Premier William Lai also responded with concern that the cross-border measles outbreak indicates that no country should be excluded in the international effort of disease prevention, and that Taiwan will continue to strive to participate in the WHA.

The cluster infection has effected 18 people as of April 18, 12 of whom were infected domestically and the other six contracted the sickness abroad, according to the latest CDC data.

Senators Jim Inhofe and Menendez called for the Secretary of State on Thursday to develop a strategy for Taiwan to regain observer status in the WHO ahead of the May 21-26 assembly. The Senators are joined by two other Senators, John Cornyn and Marco Rubio, as original cosponsors of the bill.

Inhofe released a statement saying:

“Taiwan has shown its commitment to world health by joining the international response to numerous global health challenges, but has been prevented from participating in the World Health Assembly for the last two years, even as an observer. It is clear that China’s diplomatic bullying efforts are responsible for blocking Taiwan’s invitation.”

The Senator continued to say that the island country deserves a seat at the table in all international bodies, but especially those where they have shown substantial positive leadership and called on President Trump to stand up to "China's aggressive position militarily, economically and diplomatically."

"As China continues its efforts to isolate and bully Taiwan, the U.S. must stand strong in our commitment to ensure Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations,” Senator Rubio was quoted saying in the statement.