AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Raul Castro turned over Cuba's presidency to 57-year-old Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, who Castro says will hold power until 2031. The 86-year-old Castro broke frequently from his prepared remarks to joke and banter with officials on the dais in the National Assembly, saying he looks forward to having more time to travel the country.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was in Peru for a Latin American summit at which he lobbied for a tough line against Venezuela and pointed to the United States as an ideal trading partner in the region.
In Brazil, soccer star Neymar arrived at a Sao Paulo charity event on crutches with his Brazilian actress girlfriend Bruna Marquezine and they heated up the red carpet by sharing a few kisses.
Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno confirmed that three journalists kidnapped along the country's border with Colombia had been slain, opening the door to a military strike against their captors.
A month after rights activists and city councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver were shot to death in downtown Rio de Janeiro, thousands of people gathered to demand authorities solve the case, which many Brazilians consider a political assassination.
Killer whales attacked sea lion pups learning to swim off the Valdes Peninsula in southern Argentina.
This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On twitter @LatDesk.
