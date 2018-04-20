Taiwan President describes relationship with Swaziland as "brotherhood" 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was the only leader of Swaziland’s allies to give an address at a grand celebration event Thursday in Swaziland and she described the bilateral relationship of the two countries as a "brotherhood".

President Tsai and the delegation began a five-day visit to Swaziland on April 17. The pinnacle moment of the journey was when the president attended a commemorative event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Swaziland's independence and the golden jubilee of Swazi King Mswati III.

The event featured several performances, such as traditional tribal dances and aircraft stunts. Representatives of Swaziland’s allies and Swazi people came together to celebrate the country's big day, reported Apple Daily.

The traditional tribal dance performance at the celebration (Photo courtesy of Central News Agency)

In her remarks, President Tsai recounted that diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Swaziland started half a century ago. “Our two countries have witnessed the rise and fall of strong power and have gone hand in hand through various challenges and difficulties,” said the president.

President Tsai said the bilateral relations had never wavered or been influenced by impulsive and unpractical ideas. “The governments of the two countries have always made the best and most sustainable decisions for their countrymen,” continued the president.

“We have a lifelong commitment to supporting each other like siblings,” added the president.

President Tsai reiterated the two plans she proposed on Thursday, aiming at strengthening the relationship between Taiwan and Swaziland. The Taiwan government will provide full scholarships to less advantaged Swazi students who wish to study in Taiwan and encourage Taiwanese teachers to work in Swaziland.

In addition, the president said the government would work with the foundation run by the mother of the king, H.M. Ntombi Tfwala, for a project that would provide job opportunities to Swazi women.

Dressed in a red military suit adorned with glamorous golden accessories, King Mswati III emphasized that the ties between Taiwan and Swaziland had been robust and that the country would continue to support Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations and their affiliated associations.

Mswati III also said Taiwan would play an important role in the national development strategies laid out by the Swazi government, and that the two countries would have more exchanges and cooperation in the future.

On Thursday evening, President Tsai also attended the king’s birthday banquet and enjoyed a fireworks display.

President Tsai Ing-wen participates in the birthday banquet of Swazi King Mswati III (Photo courtesy of Central News Agency)