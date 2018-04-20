BC-BBN--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press NATIONAL LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. DPeralta Ari 14 59 11 21 .356 Swanson Atl 17 71 9 25 .352 RFlaherty Atl 16 54 8 19 .352 Grandal LAD 14 54 9 19 .352 Kemp LAD 16 49 7 17 .347 Cabrera NYM 18 70 16 24 .343 Martinez StL 18 62 6 21 .339 Herrera Phi 17 66 10 22 .333 Bryant ChC 16 61 10 20 .328 Hoskins Phi 18 55 13 18 .327 Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; DeJong, St. Louis, 5; JBaez, Chicago, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 18; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 17; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; JBaez, Chicago, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; TFrazier, New York, 14; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 14; 6 tied at 13.

Pitching

Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 14 tied at 2-0.