  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/20 10:52
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 021 001 202— 8 14 1
Detroit 140 250 01x—13 18 0

Cobb, Wright Jr. (4), Araujo (7) and Sisco; Zimmermann, C.Bell (6), Farmer (8), VerHagen (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Cobb 0-2. HRs_Baltimore, Machado 2 (5), Davis (2). Detroit, Martin (2), Candelario (3).

___

Houston 000 040 113—9 11 0
Seattle 000 000 020—2 7 1

Morton, Sipp (8), Rondon (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi; Gonzales, Altavilla (5), Rzepczynski (7), LeBlanc (8) and Freitas. W_Morton 3-0. L_Gonzales 1-2. HRs_Houston, Reddick (4), Stassi (2).

___

Toronto 001 100 010—3 6 0
New York 020 010 10x—4 8 1

A.Sanchez, Clippard (7), Axford (8) and Maile; Sabathia, Green (5), Betances (7), Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Green 1-0. L_A.Sanchez 1-2. Sv_Chapman (3). HRs_New York, Judge (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 100 000 400—5 5 0
Chicago 240 020 00x—8 14 3

Weaver, Bowman (5), Gregerson (6), Holland (7), Leone (8) and Molina, Pena; Lester, Butler (7), Cishek (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 2-0. L_Weaver 2-1. Sv_Morrow (3). HRs_Chicago, Heyward (2).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 2 0
Philadelphia 050 020 00x—7 9 0

Taillon, Glasnow (2), Rodriguez (6) and Cervelli; Arrieta, Rios (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro. W_Arrieta 2-0. L_Taillon 2-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (3).

___

New York 000 010 030— 4 6 0
Atlanta 303 000 42x—12 13 0

Harvey, Blevins (7), Bautista (7) and Lobaton; Wisler, Sims (8), S.Freeman (8), Moylan (9) and Suzuki. W_Wisler 1-0. L_Harvey 0-2. HRs_New York, Gonzalez (2), Frazier (3). Atlanta, Suzuki (3).