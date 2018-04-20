  1. Home
Diamondbacks' Owings injured in collision with Pollock

By  Associated Press
2018/04/20 10:46

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona right fielder Chris Owings has left the Diamondbacks' game against the San Francisco Giants after colliding with center fielder A.J. Pollock.

Owings was injured in the third inning Thursday night on a long fly to the gap in right-center by Joe Panik.

Owings slid to make the catch and appeared to get hit on the head by Pollock's knee. An athletic trainer ran out to attend to Owings, who walked slowly back to the dugout to applause from the home fans.

He was replaced by Jarrod Dyson.

Owings has played multiple positions during six seasons with the Diamondbacks. He is hitting .275 with a homer and six RBIs this year.

