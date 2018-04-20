|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|RFlaherty Atl
|15
|52
|8
|19
|.365
|Swanson Atl
|16
|67
|9
|24
|.358
|DPeralta Ari
|14
|59
|11
|21
|.356
|Grandal LAD
|14
|54
|9
|19
|.352
|Kemp LAD
|16
|49
|7
|17
|.347
|Cabrera NYM
|17
|67
|16
|23
|.343
|Martinez StL
|18
|62
|6
|21
|.339
|Herrera Phi
|17
|66
|10
|22
|.333
|Bryant ChC
|16
|61
|10
|20
|.328
|Hoskins Phi
|18
|55
|13
|18
|.327
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; DeJong, St. Louis, 5; JBaez, Chicago, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5.
|Runs Batted In
Harper, Washington, 18; Cespedes, New York, 17; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; JBaez, Chicago, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 14; 7 tied at 13.
|Pitching
Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 14 tied at 2-0.