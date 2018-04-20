Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|021
|001
|202—
|8
|14
|1
|Detroit
|140
|250
|01x—13
|18
|0
Cobb, Wright Jr. (4), Araujo (7) and Sisco; Zimmermann, C.Bell (6), Farmer (8), VerHagen (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Cobb 0-2. HRs_Baltimore, Machado 2 (5), Davis (2). Detroit, Martin (2), Candelario (3).
___
|Houston
|000
|040
|113—9
|11
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|020—2
|7
|1
Morton, Sipp (8), Rondon (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi; Gonzales, Altavilla (5), Rzepczynski (7), LeBlanc (8) and Freitas. W_Morton 3-0. L_Gonzales 1-2. HRs_Houston, Reddick (4), Stassi (2).
___
|Toronto
|001
|100
|010—3
|6
|0
|New York
|020
|010
|10x—4
|8
|1
A.Sanchez, Clippard (7), Axford (8) and Maile; Sabathia, Green (5), Betances (7), Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Green 1-0. L_A.Sanchez 1-2. Sv_Chapman (3). HRs_New York, Judge (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|400—5
|5
|0
|Chicago
|240
|020
|00x—8
|14
|3
Weaver, Bowman (5), Gregerson (6), Holland (7), Leone (8) and Molina, Pena; Lester, Butler (7), Cishek (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 2-0. L_Weaver 2-1. Sv_Morrow (3). HRs_Chicago, Heyward (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|050
|020
|00x—7
|9
|0
Taillon, Glasnow (2), Rodriguez (6) and Cervelli; Arrieta, Rios (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro. W_Arrieta 2-0. L_Taillon 2-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (3).