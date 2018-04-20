Photo contest launched to promote tourism in Philippines, celebrate Filipino workers in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A photo competition is being held to promote tourism in the Philippines and to recognize the hard work of Filipinos in Taiwan, according to the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

The contest, which is being organized by MECO and Litrasta, an association of Filipino photographers in Taiwan, will run from March 30 to May 30 and is intended to promote tourist destinations and activities in the Philippines and also to celebrate the hard work and dedication of Filipino workers in Taiwan.

The competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers who can submit photos either of beautiful scenery of the Philippines or depicting the lives of Filipinos in Taiwan.

A panel of judges will select the top 50 photographs and from that list three overall top prizes will be awarded along with five special category prizes. The photos will be judged on originality, composition, technical excellence, artistic merit and subject matter relevance to one of the two main themes.

The top three awards will be the Grand Prize, 1st Runner Up and 2nd Runner, and will include cash prizes of NT$15,000, NT$10,000, and NT$5,000, respectively, while the special category winners will receive NT$3,000.

The special categories include People's Choice Award, Best Camera Phone Photo Award, Best Young Photographer's Piece Award, Best Adventure Photo Award, and Best City Moments Award.

All photos must be submitted to mecophotocontest@gmail.com, and all required fields must be filled, including name, email, and information about the image. Entries must be submitted between 12:00 a.m. March 30, 2018 and 11:59 p.m. on May 30, 2018.