TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei is offering a K-Pop extravaganza, Hokkaido delicacies, instructional crafting and so much more this weekend.

Weekend exclusive

Taipei Poetry Collective presents a second soiree of poetry, gourmet, and grooves, Versify II, Saturday night. Don't miss a strong lineup of strong poets, nourishment by Dino Tacos, or decadent atmosphere courtesy Ivy Palace (草御殿). The collective's first event at Oomph last November was a smash. Versify II promises more. The Limited Versify II Zine will be on sale for NT$120 (US$4). Doors open at 7 p.m., performances begin at 8 p.m., and tickets are only NT$300.



Sculptor Barber is transforming their salon into a photo studio for you and your family, pets included, this Sunday. Come looking divine and receive a fresh do from one of Sculptor Barber's artists. "Family Portrait, Family Day!" will run from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m., though be sure to register first on Facebook. Cost varies by group and hair length.



The owner and chef of Kamimura, a Michelin Star restaurant in Hokkaido, Japan, presents a luxurious evening of French-Japanese cuisine at the Grand Victoria Hotel this Sunday. Kamimura's fare is renown for "refusing to fall neatly into any genre." Diners are required to pre-register for the "Hokkaido Michelin Gastronomic Gala." The 11-course meal is NT$5,280 plus a 10 percent service charge and includes three glasses of wine.



Music

The "2018 Best of Best Concert in Taipei" returns for a two day K-pop mega-concert this weekend. On Saturday, BTOB, Tae-yeon (太妍), and Red Velvet take over the Nangang Exhibition Center. Sunday "Part II" continues with Tae-min (泰民), Ailee, Tae-yeon (太妍), and Hyo-Yeon. Doors open at 5:30 p.m both days. Tickets range from NT$2,400 to NT$4,800.



The 2nd Asian Dancehall Queen & King Competition 2018 is going down at Triangle Saturday night. Register to dance in the competition for NT$300 or enjoy the show for NT$400 (NT$200 before midnight). Prizes will be awarded to first and second place dancers.



English shoegazers, Yuck, are performing at The Wall Live House Sunday evening. Yuck is concluding their five-show China tour in Taipei and will be joined by local rockers, Midnight Ping Pong. Doors open at 7 p.m. Presale tickets are NT$1,200 and NT$1,500 at the door.



Create

Beginning Saturday, April 21 and continuing every weekend through May 26, pet lovers are invited to the PAINT SIP art space near Taipei 101 for an afternoon to Paint Your Pet.”Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pets for a relaxing social afternoon of animal fun and creativity. The event is NT$1,600 per person (or NT$1,400) if you sign up as a group and starts at 1:00 p.m.



Learn how to make a ring out of resin at Acid Lab Saturday afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., led by Nullcraft. Materials and know-how will be provided for NT$1,880.



