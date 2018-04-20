Hundreds celebrate former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston's City Hall.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and several of Houston's leading clergy members from different faiths offered tributes to Bush. She died at her Houston home Tuesday at age 92.

The Houston Children's Chorus, a choir of 60 children that sang dozens of times for Mrs. Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, performed at the City Hall event Thursday.

Meanwhile at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, rock star Bono praised Barbara Bush for her public service impulse. He said he believed that moved her son, former President George W. Bush, to create the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Bono was at the center to accept a medal for distinguished leadership.