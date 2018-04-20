Fed Cup: Barty, Stosur to play singles for Australia

WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur were named to play both singles and doubles for Australia against the Netherlands in their Fed Cup World Group playoff beginning Saturday.

Australia captain Alicia Molik on Friday overlooked the 24th-ranked Daria Gavrilova, ranked 32 places above 2011 U.S. Open champion Stosur.

Stosur will face Lesley Kerkhove in the first match on Saturday before Barty takes on Quirine Lemoine in the second on indoor hard courts.

Barty and Stosur were named to play Demi Schuurs and Indy de Vroome in doubles on Sunday. Changes can be made to both sides, including the reverse singles scheduled ahead of the doubles.

Gavrilova lost both her singles matches against Ukraine in February when Ukraine won the tie 3-2 in Canberra.