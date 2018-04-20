Australian CEO steps down for financial services misconduct

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The AMP's chief executive has stepped down following revelations that Australia's largest wealth manager charged customers for financial services they never received and misled the industry watchdog.

Craig Meller on Friday became the first corporate casualty of a government inquiry into misconduct in the banking, pension and financial services industries which began hearing evidence last month.

AMP said in a statement Meller leaves without any equity bonus from the current fiscal year. Meller had planned to retire at the end of 2018.

AMP Chairman Catherine Brenner said: "AMP apologizes unreservedly for the misconduct and failures in regulatory disclosures in our advice business."