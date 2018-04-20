Plane passenger dilemma: Protect child or try to save victim

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 plunged, passenger Hollie Mackey was torn between trying to save a woman whose upper body was being sucked out of a broken window and protecting the child beside her from a similar fate.

When one of the plane's engines blew Tuesday, so did the window beside Jennifer Riordan, a bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mackey says a young girl was sitting between her and Riordan and they tried but failed to help Riordan. The University of Oklahoma professor called it "a godsend" when two other passengers came to Riordan's aid.

Mackey said Thursday some media outlets oversimplified the rescue efforts and the situation was far more complex. She says a lot of people made difficult decisions.

The plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Riordan died of her injuries.