The Latest: Judge blocks transfer of citizen with ties to IS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the fate of a U.S. citizen accused of working with Islamic State militants(all times local):

7:55 p.m.

A federal judge is blocking the government from transferring an American citizen accused of fighting with Islamic State militants to Saudi Arabia until he can fully challenge his detention in court.

The U.S. military has held the unidentified citizen without charge in Iraq since he surrendered in Syria more than seven months ago.

The judge sided with the American Civil Liberties Union, which argued that the transfer would violate the detainee's rights and that the government has yet to prove that it is detaining him legally.

The U.S. says he was collaborating with the IS group. The ACLU says he was in Syria to chronicle the conflict.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Thursday before a required 72 hours' advance notice of the transfer was set to expire.

___

11 a.m.

A federal judge is weighing the fate of a U.S. citizen who has been accused of working with Islamic State militants in Syria, but never charged.

The U.S. military has held the unidentified citizen in Iraq since he surrendered on the Syrian battlefield about seven months ago.

The Trump administration wants to transfer him to a third country — presumably Saudi Arabia where he has dual citizenship.

But the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents him, wants the judge to block the transfer, saying the government hasn't proved that he was legally detained in the first place.

The court ordered the government to give 72 hours' advance notice of its intent to transfer him.

The ACLU wants the transfer blocked before the 72 hours expires at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.