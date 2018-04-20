  1. Home
2018/04/20 07:06
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 16 59 20 23 .390
MSmith TB 16 51 6 19 .373
Mauer Min 12 44 6 16 .364
Moustakas KC 16 66 10 23 .348
Lowrie Oak 19 81 11 28 .346
Altuve Hou 20 79 10 27 .342
Cano Sea 17 56 13 19 .339
Judge NYY 16 59 15 20 .339
Pillar Tor 17 65 14 22 .338
MMachado Bal 19 77 10 26 .338
Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Choo, Texas, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; MMachado, Baltimore, 5.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Gregorius, New York, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Correa, Houston, 14; Gallo, Texas, 14; JMartinez, Boston, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.