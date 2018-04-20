10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. AFTER STRIKES, US IN HOLDING PATTERN

The drama of U.S. and allied missiles strikes on Syria obscures the fact that the U.S.-led campaign to eliminate the Islamic State group from Syria has stalled.

2. WHY NO CHARGES ARE PLANNED IN PRINCE'S DEATH

The pop star was taking a common painkiller but instead ingested a counterfeit pill that he probably did not know contained fentanyl, a Minnesota prosecutor says. Nor is it clear where he got the drug.

3. RUDY GIULIANI SIGNING ON TO HELP TRUMP

The former New York City joins the legal team defending the president in the Russia probe.

4. HOW POWER IS SHIFTING IN HAVANA

Raul Castro hands over Cuba's presidency to a hand-picked 57-year-old successor who is expected to hold office until 2031.

5. PROGRESS SEEN IN OPIOID FIGHT

The number of prescriptions for opioid painkillers filled in the U.S. fell dramatically last year, showing their biggest drop in 25 years.

6. WHO'S WORKING TO STOP 'RETAIL RACISM'

Two black men whose arrest at a Starbucks in Philadelphia set off a furor over racial profiling say they are pushing for changes to make sure no one else endures what they did.

7. 'WE WILL CROSS THE BORDER'

Organizers of mass marches on Gaza's boundary with Israel move protest tent camps closer to the border fence, heightening the risk of more bloodshed.

8. WELLS FARGO FACING RECORD FINE

Federal regulators reportedly plan to penalize the bank as much as $1 billion for abuses tied to its auto lending and mortgage businesses.

9. WHAT'S A FIRST FOR THE SENATE

Sen. Tammy Duckworth and daughter Maile make history when the Illinois Democrat brings the 10-day-old baby onto the Senate floor under new rules that permit it.

10. LANCE ARMSTRONG AGREES TO PAY GOVERNMENT $5M

The former cyclist, whose sponsors included the U.S. Postal Service, reaches a settlement in a lawsuit that could have sought as much as $100 million in damages.