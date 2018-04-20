The Latest: Supreme Court delays planned Alabama execution

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of (all times local):

6 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily delayed the planned execution of an Alabama man convicted of a judge's mail-bomb slaying.

The nation's highest court issued the stay order Thursday evening on behalf of 83-year-old inmate Walter Leroy Moody as it considered his requests to block the lethal injection procedure. His execution time was originally set for 6 p.m. CDT.

It is not uncommon for the court to temporarily stay an execution as it considers an inmate's final appeals. Moody has argued that his federal sentence of multiple life sentences could not be interrupted by the state of Alabama.

The court is expected to rule later whether the execution plan can proceed.

Moody is set to die for the 1989 mail-bomb death of U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance of Birmingham.

If the sentence is carried out, Moody will become the oldest inmate put to death since the United States resumed executions in the 1970s.

___

3:10 p.m.

A man who would become the oldest U.S. inmate put to death in modern times is telling a court he has vein problems, hours before he's scheduled to die by lethal injection in Alabama.

A lawyer for 83-year-old Walter Leroy Moody Jr. made the claim in seeking a stay from the Alabama Supreme Court on Thursday.

The request says an emergency medical technician visited Moody in a cell on Wednesday to check his extremities. The document says the worker told Moody he has "spider veins" and seemed concerned.

Alabama's execution of a 61-year-old inmate was stopped last month because workers couldn't find a usable vein.

Moody is set to die for the 1989 mail-bomb death of U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance of Birmingham.

___

12:45 p.m.

An Alabama inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his upcoming execution.

Attorneys for Walter Leroy Moody, Jr. on Thursday asked justices to stay the execution to review whether Moody's federal sentence of multiple life terms can be interrupted for Alabama to carry out his execution. Moody is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening by lethal injection.

Authorities said Moody mailed out four package bombs in 1989 including one that killed Robert Vance, a federal judge. The 83-year-old Moody was convicted first in federal court and sentenced to seven life sentences plus 400 years. He was later convicted in state court of capital murder and sentenced to death.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions has told Alabama officials that they can have full custody of Moody to carry out his death sentence.

Moody's attorneys argued that Sessions, under federal law, cannot interrupt a federal sentence before its completion.

___

10 p.m.

A package bomber who created a wave of terror across the South in the 1980s is scheduled to be executed in Alabama.

The execution is set to happen nearly 30 years after Walter Leroy Moody Jr. killed a federal judge with a bomb mailed to his home.

The 83-year-old Moody is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Moody was convicted of killing Judge Robert S. Vance.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Moody will be the oldest inmate put to death in the United States in modern times.

Moody was also convicted in federal court of killing a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Georgia, and mailing a bomb to a civil rights organization.