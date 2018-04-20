  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/20 06:47
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 15 2 .882
Toronto 12 5 .706 3
New York 8 8 .500
Tampa Bay 5 13 .278 10½
Baltimore 5 14 .263 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 5 .615
Cleveland 9 7 .563 ½
Detroit 7 9 .438
Chicago 4 11 .267 5
Kansas City 3 13 .188
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 5 .722
Houston 13 7 .650 1
Seattle 9 8 .529
Oakland 9 10 .474
Texas 7 13 .350 7

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 2

Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 14 innings

Toronto 15, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 16 innings

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 7, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 13, Baltimore 8

Houston 9, Seattle 2

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 2-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-3), 10:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.