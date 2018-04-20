|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|15
|2
|.882
|—
|Toronto
|12
|5
|.706
|3
|New York
|8
|8
|.500
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|13
|.278
|10½
|Baltimore
|5
|14
|.263
|11
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Chicago
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|.188
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Houston
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|Seattle
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Oakland
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Texas
|7
|13
|.350
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 2
Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 14 innings
Toronto 15, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 16 innings
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0
Houston 7, Seattle 1
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 13, Baltimore 8
Houston 9, Seattle 2
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 2-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-3), 10:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.