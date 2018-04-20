Stuntman pinned under SUV driven by Sizemore settles lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stuntman who was pinned beneath an SUV driven by Tom Sizemore on a TV production has settled a lawsuit with the actor and Paramount Pictures.

Court papers show a notice of settlement was filed March 29. No terms were disclosed. City News Service reported the settlement Thursday.

De Castro alleged Sizemore was intoxicated at a desert airport north of Los Angeles in July 2016 while filming the USA Network's "Shooter" when he pinned and dragged de Castro, leaving him with serious injuries that he said have hurt his ability to work.

State workplace records obtained by The Associated Press showed that Sizemore, 56, was only supposed to sit in the SUV for the scene, but inexplicably took off.

Sizemore, whose addiction struggles have plagued his career, was fired from the show before the suit was filed.

Messages left for attorneys for both sides were not immediately returned.