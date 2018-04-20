Philip Morris and Procter & Gamble stumble as Amazon surges

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Philip Morris International Inc., down $15.80 to $85.64

The tobacco company reported weak quarterly sales and said sales of its iQos device in Japan were slower than expected.

American Express Co., up $7.22 to $102.37

The credit card company's profit climbed as customers spent more money and its taxes decreased.

Procter & Gamble Co., down $2.53 to $74.95

The consumer products company agreed to buy Merck KGaA's consumer health business for $4.2 billion.

Amazon.com Inc., up $29.07 to $1,556.91

The online shipping company said its Prime service has 100 million members, more than most analysts expected.

W.W. Grainger Inc., up $15.19 to $299.88

The manufacturing company raised its annual forecasts after its third-quarter profit surpassed Wall Street's estimates.

Qualcomm Inc., down $2.66 to $52.57

The Chinese government said it still has concerns about Qualcomm's agreement to buy NXP Semiconductors.

Shire PLC, down $1.80 to $160.74

The drugmaker said it rejected another takeover bid from Japanese rival Takeda, but said the two companies are talking.

Apple Inc., down $5.04 to $172.80

Taiwan Semiconductor, a company that is reportedly linked to Apple, gave a weak forecast.