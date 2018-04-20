  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/20 04:44
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 16 59 20 23 .390
MSmith TB 16 51 6 19 .373
Mauer Min 12 44 6 16 .364
Moustakas KC 16 66 10 23 .348
Lowrie Oak 19 81 11 28 .346
Judge NYY 16 59 15 20 .339
Pillar Tor 17 65 14 22 .338
MMachado Bal 19 77 10 26 .338
Gregorius NYY 16 51 14 17 .333
Cano Sea 16 52 13 17 .327
Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Choo, Texas, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; MMachado, Baltimore, 5.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Gregorius, New York, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; JMartinez, Boston, 14; MMachado, Baltimore, 14; 6 tied at 13.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.