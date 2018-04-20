The Latest: British cybersecurity expert's US case delayed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on the criminal case of a British cybersecurity expert once heralded as a hero for stopping the WannaCry worldwide computer virus (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Attorneys for a British cybersecurity expert credited with stopping a computer virus have been given more time to prepare for arguments on whether to suppress statements he made to the FBI after his arrest on criminal indictment.

Attorneys for Marcus Hutchins asked for a continuance Thursday because prosecutors alerted them Wednesday night that they planned to present details of jailhouse phone calls they say are incriminating.

Prosecutors filed charges against 23-year-old Marcus Hutchins last year, alleging he distributed a malicious software called Kronos to steal banking passwords from unsuspecting computer users. Hutchins pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.

Prosecutors say the crimes happened between July 2014 and July 2015, long before Hutchins won acclaim for curbing the outbreak of the WannaCry virus that crippled computers worldwide last year.

___

12:45 p.m.

A British cybersecurity expert once hailed as a hero for stopping a computer virus will be in federal court in Milwaukee to try to weaken a criminal case against him by having his post-arrest statements tossed.

Hutchins' defense is trying to convince a judge Thursday to suppress what prosecutors say are incriminating statements he made to the FBI. The defense argues he was sleep-deprived and he didn't understand his Miranda warnings.