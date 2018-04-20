Justice Department agrees to send Comey memos to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has agreed to provide Congress with copies of several memos written by former FBI Director James Comey.

That's according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person declined to be named because the documents had not yet been sent to Congress.

The move comes as House Republicans threatened to subpoena the documents and criticized department officials.

Comey revealed last year that he had written the memos after conversations with President Donald Trump, who later fired him. Justice officials had allowed some lawmakers to view the memos, but had never provided copies to Congress.

Last week, three House chairmen demanded the memos by Monday. The Justice Department asked for more time, and the lawmakers agreed.