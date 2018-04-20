Defense pushes to dismiss charges in school shooting plot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A judge is now open to considering a request to dismiss felony charges — including attempted aggravated murder — against a Vermont teen accused of planning to shoot up his former high school.

The judge said Wednesday he was vacating his earlier dismissal of the defense's request to throw out the charges against 18-year-old Jack Sawyer. The move comes after the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that Sawyer should not be held without bail, saying planning a crime does not amount to an attempted crime.

Judge Thomas Zonay is calling for a hearing on the dismissal request.

Sawyer, who was arrested a day after the Parkland, Florida, shooting that killed 17, has pleaded not guilty. A judge has set bail at $100,000. Sawyer was still being held in jail on Thursday.