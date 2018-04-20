Day of service, no walkout at Columbine on 19th anniversary

DENVER (AP) — Students at high schools across the country are expected to walk out of classes Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, in their latest push for gun control. But they won't be protesting at the Colorado school where the violence took place.

Classes at Columbine will be canceled just as they have been every April 20 since the 1999 massacre. Though some Columbine students are planning a combined vigil and voter registration rally with students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday night.

But the school is sticking with its tradition of holding a day of service on Friday.

The current and former Columbine principals recently urged other nearby high schools to join them rather than participate in walkouts. Columbine junior Kaylee Tyner says the shooting anniversary is a day to remember those lost in the shooting.