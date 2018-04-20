Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, April 23

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March, 10 a.m.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

TUESDAY, April 24

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February, 9 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for March, 10 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.

BERLIN — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe's biggest economy.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, April 25

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, April 26

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for March, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

PepsiCo Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, April 27

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the first-quarter employment cost index, 8:30 a.m.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.