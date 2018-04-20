Police: Utah parents planned murder-suicide that killed kids

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police documents say a couple who recently moved from Switzerland to Utah planned a murder-suicide that left their family of four dead, buying sleeping pills and researching shootings.

The report says 43-year-old Jessica Griffith believed she suffered from terminal health problems and discussed in text messages with her husband a "good time to leave" so they would be together and have "love for eternity."

The family of four was found dead in November 2017, months after moving from Switzerland to Mapleton, Utah.

Mapleton police chief John Jackson said Thursday an autopsy found she was healthy.

Police say 45-year-old Timothy Griffith shot his sedated wife, her 16-year-old daughter and the couple's 5-year-old son before killing himself.

They met and married in Switzerland.

Jessica Griffith and her daughter were Swiss.