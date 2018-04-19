Mexican priest stabbed to death in church

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has been stabbed to death in his church on the outskirts of Mexico City.

The Diocese of Izcalli said late Wednesday the victim was the 50-year-old Rev. Ruben Alcantara Diaz. The diocese gave no details of the killing.

He is the 22nd priest killed in Mexico during the current administration, which began in 2012, according to the Catholic Multimedia Center. It said Mexico leads Latin America in the killing of priests.

The center said there was no immediate explanation for the stabbing of Alcantara Diaz. Local media reported the priest had argued with his killer prior to the stabbing, and that the attacker fled.