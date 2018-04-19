UN health agency: Dengue vaccine shouldn't be used widely

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says he first-ever vaccine for dengue needs to be dealt with in "a much safer way," meaning that the shot should mostly be given to people who have previously been infected with the disease.

In November, the vaccine's manufacturer, Sanofi Pasteur, said people who had never been sickened by dengue before were at risk of developing a more serious disease after getting the shot.

After a two-day meeting this week, WHO's independent vaccines group said it now had proof the vaccine should only be used "exclusively or almost exclusively in people who have already been infected with dengue."

The U.N. health agency said a rapid test should be developed so doctors would be able to quickly tell if people had previously been sickened by dengue.