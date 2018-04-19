'Seinfeld' actor shows up at Devils game with face painted

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Life imitated art at the Stanley Cup playoffs as the actor who played Puddy on the TV sitcom "Seinfeld" showed up at the game with his face painted as a New Jersey Devils fan.

Patrick Warburton is a Devils fan and in a 1995 episode of the hit show he appeared with his face painted in red and green.

The team posted a video of Warburton on Wednesday cheering to the crowd at Newark's Prudential Center that "we're the Devils!" The 53-year-old stripped off his shirt to reveal a letter "D'' on his chest.

Warburton's enthusiasm wasn't enough. New Jersey lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1, giving Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead in the playoff series.