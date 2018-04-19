WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--MONTE CARLO MASTERS

MONACO — Third-seeded Alexander Zverev reaches the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals where he could meet his brother. Mischa Zverev plays Richard Gasquet later. Defending champion Rafael Nadal and two-time champ Novak Djokovic are also in action. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 400 words. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-COPA DEL REY

MADRID — Barcelona will be trying to win the Copa del Rey title for a fourth straight time on Saturday, while Sevilla will be hoping to salvage a season that started under high expectations but could end without any trophies or a place in European competitions next season. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-TITLE SHOWDOWN

ROME — Two weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular bicycle kick helped Real Madrid eliminate Juventus from the Champions League, a similar overhead effort has left the Bianconeri's march toward a record-extending seventh Serie A title suddenly seem precarious. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-STOEGER

BERLIN — Peter Stoeger has yet to show he can revitalize Borussia Dortmund after another difficult season. He has four games left to keep them in the Champions League places. Though that might not be enough. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 600 words, photo.

ATH--LONDON MARATHON

LONDON — London Marathon runners have been urged to reconsider taking part in fancy dress because Sunday's race is set to be the warmest on record. SENT: 130 words. Will be updated.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid visits Real Sociedad looking to strengthen its grip on second place in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAINE'S PLEDGE

HOBART, Australia — New captain Tim Paine says Australia needs to make "a few tweaks" to its on-field behavior to win back the support of the Australian public. SENT: 320 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — One team in the midst of a revival and another trapped in a slump will play crucial matches in this weekend's 10th round of Super Rugby. SENT: 680 words.

— SOC--CHELSEA-ALONSO BANNED — Chelsea defender Alonso gets 3-match ban for violent conduct. SENT: 120 words.

— SOC--FIFA-RACISM — FIFA closes racism case from Under-17 World Cup final. SENT: 300 words.

— CYC--OBIT-RIHS — Andy Rihs, Swiss owner of BMC Racing cycling team, dies at 75. SENT: 190 words, photo.

— BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES — James leads Cavaliers past Pacers; Jazz top Thunder. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Crosby helps Penguins beat Flyers 5-0 for 3-1 series lead. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Twins beat Indians 2-1 in 16 innings in Puerto Rico. SENT: 1,360 words, photo.

